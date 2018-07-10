× Cruise ship passenger dies after going overboard near Strait of Juan de Fuca

SEATTLE — A Coast Guard helicopter rescue crew on Tuesday recovered a 73-year-old cruise ship passenger who had gone overboard near the Strait of Juan de Fuca. He later died.

Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound Command Center watchstanders received communication from the cruise ship Seven Seas Mariner reporting the man had gone overboard at approximately 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The Coast Guard said its helicopter crew reported the man was unresponsive when they recovered him and transferred him to local emergency medical personnel on shore. He was then taken to the Olympic Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Seven Seas Mariner, which had been on a 10-day cruise to Alaska, was headed to Victoria, B.C., before returning to Vancouver, B.C.

The Coast Guard said the incident is under investigation.