Washington’s first official drone show lights up Arlington

ARLINGTON, Wash. -- Balloons, kites, and planes lit up the skies this weekend at the Arlington Fly-In, but it wasn't from fireworks. Guests were treated to what is believed to be Washington's first official drone light show.

About 60 drones put on a colorfully-lit choreographed display Friday and Saturday (July 6 & 7). The show was a much smaller version of the drone show featured at the opening ceremonies of the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

The Drone Swarm Light Show was added to this year's 50th annual Fly-In which also featured an airshows and hot air balloon glow.

The goal of the event is to teach people about aviation, while honoring it's history and culture.

The Fly-In is one of the largest aviation events in the state of Washington.