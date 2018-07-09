Special Olympics Washington CEO: ‘We’ve got the best problem in the world right now’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - The Special Olympics USA Games in Seattle were a huge success last week, for the athletes, the region, and the organization.

Now Special Olympics is looking to use the big event as a springboard to support more athletes in our state.

Q13 News' Matt Lorch sat down to talk with Special Olympics Washington CEO Dave Lenox about the short-term and long-term impacts of the Games.

"We've got the best problem in the world right now," Lenox said. "We're getting between 175 and 200 requests a month right now from people saying 'I want to join Special Olympics. I'm no longer afraid. I'm not going to stay on the couch.'"