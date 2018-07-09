Police investigating possible attempted abduction of 2 girls in Tumwater

TUMWATER, Wash. — Police said Monday they were investigating a possible attempted abduction of two 13-year-old girls on Trails End Drive in Tumwater on Sunday.

“Two 13-year-old girls told officers that two male suspects pulled up behind them as they were walking home from a neighborhood park,” police said in a news release. “The suspects got out of their vehicle and the victims noticed one wearing a mask and the other was covering his face. The teens began running and the two suspects began jogging after them. After a short distance, the teens were able to elude their pursuers and called 911 on a cell phone. They then ran to their nearby home and the suspects left the area.”

Police said the incident occurred in the 7800 block of Trails End Drive in Tumwater.

According to the police, the girls described the driver as a light-skinned white or Hispanic man, possibly in his 30s or 40s. He was about 5-foot-10 to 6-foot, was overweight or has a husky build. He was wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans. He had something similar to a ski mask partially covering his face and head.

Police said the girls described his passenger as a light-skinned white or Hispanic man, also possibly in his 30s or 40s. He was about same height as the driver, but was thinner than the driver and had an average build. He was wearing blue jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt that he had pulled up and over his head to conceal his face.

The suspect vehicle is described as a lowered, black, mid-sized pickup truck, possibly a Chevrolet or similar body style.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Tumwater Police Department at (360) 754-4200 or 911.