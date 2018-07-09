Pick My Pet: Submit your pet photo and M.J. may show it on TV!

Welcome to Pick My Pet!

Meteorologist M.J. McDermott wants to see photos of your pets — and show them during her forecast on Q13 News This Morning!

Along with your pet photo, please include the following information in the description:

Your pet’s name(s) – and type of animal/breed Your name and town A story or any other details you’d like M.J. to know about your pet(s)



Please submit your photo only ONCE! It will not appear in the gallery until it is approved by Q13 News producers.

By submitting a photo, you’re allowing KCPQ, our Tribune Media sister stations and distribution partners permission to use the media on all platforms in perpetuity. Read the full terms here.

Stay a while! Click through the photo gallery above to see the most recent pets featured on Q13 News This Morning — and be sure to watch M.J.’s pet walk forecast weekdays from 4:30 – 10:00 a.m.