Nordstrom to open 2 more stores with no inventory

NEW YORK (AP) — Nordstrom is expanding its small-store model that doesn’t offer shoppers clothes to buy and take home.

The upscale department store chain will open two more such Nordstrom Local stores in Los Angeles this fall, one in Brentwood and the other downtown. Nordstrom’s first no-inventory store opened last fall in West Hollywood.

The 3,000-square-foot store carries some merchandise for shoppers to try on, but there aren’t any clothes there for sale. Shoppers can meet with a stylist and order merchandise online to be delivered to the store on the same day. The stores also focus on services like onsite tailoring. A typical Nordstrom store averages about 140,000 square feet.

Seattle-based Nordstrom and other department stores are wrestling with how to respond to shoppers’ shift online.