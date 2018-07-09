× After surprising reversal to add Carmen Best to list, Mayor says final decision has not been made

SEATTLE – Mayor Durkan on Monday denied any speculations that Carmen Best is Seattle’s next police chief.

This after a surprising reversal over the weekend to include Best as one of the 3 finalist for the position.

Back in May the Mayor’s Office got an earful from many in the public angry that Best was excluded as one of the 3 finalists. The selection committee that helped pick the candidates was upset over what ended up happening. Also the police union said they were disappointed the city was going to bring in someone from outside Seattle to lead the force. Now more than a month after the backlash here we are with the mayor announcing a surprising reversal. Mayor Durkan was asked if public outcry played a role in this decision. she didn’t say yes or no to that question. But she did say that Best is now back in the running after former Pittsburgh Police Chief Cameron McLay took his name off the list. This after the mayor says she has agreed to hire McLay in a different role at the Seattle Police Department.

“People have dropped out regularly from the police searches if you look at it nationally that happens on a regular basis we were prepared that might happen and in talking to Chief McLay and when we spoke to him it was clear his passion was in reform and that’s what where he can have the best value for the city of Seattle, it will be great to have his expertise I think what people should read into it is that we will do everything we can to get the best chief possible,” Mayor Durkan said.

The mayor says McLay’s title will have to be worked out but it will be a position to help with police reform. It’s a subject very important to Seattle. SPD has been under a consent decree for years now over bias policing and excessive force. In January a judge ruled that SPD had made great strides and was in substantial compliance with the decree. That same judge having a status hearing on Monday over the matter with many in attendance including Durkan.

Durkan says progress in this area is crucial and it will also play a part in who she picks as the next police chief. The union on Monday said they hope Durkan will go with Best over the other two candidates.

The other candidates are Eddie Frizzell an inspector with the Minneapolis Police Department and Ely Reyes the Assistant Chief of the Austin Police Department.

“I don’t know why at this critical time in public safety in Seattle where we have a lot of issues we need to be dealt with to the homeless issue to the quality of life crime everyday on the street we don’t need someone who doesn’t know what they are doing I am not saying they don’t is what they are doing I am just saying that we need the ground hitting the running,” SPOG Vice President Rich O’Neill said.

Durkan says there is no timeline of when she will make a final decision. She will be interviewing candidates this week and says there is still extensive research to be done.