SEATTLE — A man is behind bars for setting his West Seattle apartment on fire early Sunday.

Firefighters responded to the 4700 block of 42nd Avenue Southwest at about 1 a.m.

According to Seattle police, a man living in the apartment returned to the scene and told officials he had intentionally started the fire.

The man was taken into custody and booked into King County Jail for investigation of arson.