Ex-Seahawks CB Brandon Browner facing felony charges

LA VERNE, Calif. — Former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Brandon Browner has been arrested as part of a felony investigation in Southern California.

According to police, Browner broke into an ex-girlfriend’s home through a locked window Sunday morning. Once inside the house, Browner “allegedly physically harmed and made threats to kill the victim inside the residence.”

Police say the 33-year-old eventually left, but not before he took a Rolex watch valued at about $20,000.

Browner was arrested within hours of the incident in La Verne, which is about 30 miles east of Los Angeles.

He was booked for felony charges, including kidnapping, burglary and false imprisonment.

Police said the victim had a restraining order against Browner and this isn’t the first time he has been arrested for domestic violence.

Browner signed with the Seahawks before the 2011 season and he was with the team for the Super Bowl in 2013 before being signed to the New England Patriots in March of 2014.

The Seahawks signed Browner again in April 2016 but was released before the regular season.