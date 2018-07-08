Desmond Trufant to host free annual competition camp in Tacoma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former Husky and current Atlanta Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant is hosting his fourth annual competition camp next Saturday from noon to 3pm at Wilson H.S. in Tacoma for high school football players from 9th to 12th grade. It's free to all participants, but registration is required at the following website: http://www.totalcamps.com/FUNDAMENTALS/camps/2018_4th_annual_desmond_trufant_competition_camp/_cCo

Trufant joined Q13 Sports Director Aaron Levine in-studio on "Q It Up Sports" Sunday night to talk about the camp and also the upcoming NFL season. Interview above.