Body of 33-year-old man recovered from Alder Lake

EATONVILLE, Wash. — The body of a 33-year-old man has been recovered from Alder Lake.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said the man was on an inflatable chair outside of the swimming area when he slipped and fell into the water.

Witnesses said he was not wearing a life jacket and tried to swim to shore, but didn’t make it.

Divers tried to find the man Saturday night, but couldn’t.

Alder Lake is about 30-feet deep and filled with stumps and debris.