Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Crews worked to contain a boat fire in Lake Washington Sunday night.

The boat was in the middle of the lake near Kenmore when it went up in flames just after 8 p.m.

Smoke could be seen from miles away.

The Seattle Fire Department and Mercer Island's marine patrol remained on the scene hours after the first flames.

We don't know if anyone was on the boat or if there are any injuries.

This article will be updated when more information becomes available.