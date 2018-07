Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COVINGTON, Wash. -- A day fishing on the lake with his daughter took an amazing turn when a bald eagle stole a quick snack just feet away from their boat.

Steven Lyons said he was fishing with his daughter and her friend on Lake Morton in Covington when a bald eagle grabbed a fish about 10 feet from their boat.

Lyons said they had just released the fish back into the lake when it bald eagle came swooping in.

He was able to capture the experience in video and photos.