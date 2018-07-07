× Search for suspects after shooting leaves 1 hurt in Edmonds

EDMONDS, Wash. — Police in Edmonds are searching for suspects after a shooting overnight sent a 17-year-old boy to the hospital.

Police said they were called to the intersection of 212th Street Southwest and 76th Avenue West after reports of fight behind a Dairy Queen location.

Police said they were told shots had been fired while officers were on their way to the scene.

First responders said they found the teenage victim with gunshot wounds to leg. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

Officials said they’re looking for three to four teenagers who may have left the area in a white Honda.

Edmonds police said the investigation into the shooting is active and ongoing.