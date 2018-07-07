× One killed in overnight house fire in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Wash. — One person is dead and a family is displaced after a fire ignited a home in Aberdeen late Friday night.

According to the Aberdeen Fire Department, the fire destroyed a home and damaged another on the 400 block of North Alder Street.

The fire broke out just before midnight, fire officials said.

Crews from Aberdeen Fire Department, Hoquiam Fire Department and Grays Harbor Fire District 2 responded.

Officials said the American Red Cross is now assisting the individuals living in the neighboring home that was damaged.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.