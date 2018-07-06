Packages fly out back of stolen FedEx truck driven from Bellevue to Seattle

SEATTLE — A wild chase involving a stolen FedEx truck started in Bellevue and ended at Seattle’s waterfront Friday afternoon.

According to Bellevue police, the driver hit several vehicles before fleeing to Seattle — apparently with packages spilling out the back of the truck.

A short time later, Seattle police found the stolen FedEx truck and arrested the driver on Alaskan Way in front of the Washington State Ferries terminal.

Officers said the delivery driver was not injured.

Police asked anyone who was hit by a package or found a package to please contact them.