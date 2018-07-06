× New York Times: Trump lawyers set new conditions for a Mueller interview

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s legal team demanded that before the president agrees to an interview, the special counsel’s team must prove it has evidence of Trump committing a crime and also show that they need testimony from the president to conclude their probe, The New York Times reported Friday.

According to the Times, Trump’s legal team set its new conditions on Friday with the special counsel team led by former FBI Director Robert Mueller. The demands mark further reason to believe the president will not submit voluntarily to an interview with the special counsel.

Trump’s lead attorney in the case, Rudy Giuliani, acknowledged that Mueller was unlikely to agree to the interview demands, the Times said.

The Times account painted a picture of Trump’s legal team as increasingly willing to combat the Mueller investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election and possible links between Moscow’s interference and Trump associates, while the Trump team seeks to influence public opinion against the probe.

Trump said in January that he wanted to speak with Mueller. But the new conditions from Trump’s lawyers make a voluntary sit-down between Trump and Mueller’s team unlikely.

“If they can come to us and show us the basis and that it’s legitimate, and that they have uncovered something, we can go from there and assess their objectivity,” Giuliani said.

Mueller could subpoena Trump to answer questions if he does not agree to voluntarily sit for an interview.

The New York Times report said also that Trump’s lawyers had contested a request from the special counsel team to interview White House chief of staff John Kelly, with White House lawyer Emmet Flood seeking to learn what investigators plan to ask and to narrow the topics of an interview.