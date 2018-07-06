Monday is deadline to register to vote for Washington’s Aug. 7 primary election

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Monday is the deadline to register to vote online or by mail for Washington’s top-two primary election on Aug. 7 that will determine which two candidates face each other in the Nov. 6 general election.

Primary voters will decide the top two candidates who will face each other in the Nov. 6 general election for one U.S. Senate seat, all of the state’s 10 U.S. House seats, 25 of 49 state Senate seats and all 98 of the state House seats. In November, there will also be a host of initiatives and referendums.

To register online please visit: myvote.wa.gov.