John Reed sentenced to life without parole for killing couple near Oso in 2016

EVERETT, Wash. — John Reed was sentenced to life in prison without parole Friday for killing a Snohomish County couple over a property dispute in 2016.

A jury convicted Reed in May of killing his former neighbors — Patrick Shunn and his wife, Monique Patenaude — and then hiding their bodies and vehicles near their Oso home before fleeing to Mexico. It was a crime that rocked the tight-knit community around Oso in Snohomish County.

The judge in the case said Reed had shown no remorse for the murders throughout his trial.

Reed told the jury himself he had to kill Monique and Patrick in order to save his own life in self-defense.

Prosecutors told the jury that tactic was merely a strategy to deflect his responsibility from the killings.

This all began after Reed took a federal buyout after his property was damaged during the Oso slide. In April 2016, prosecutors claim, Reed first executed Patenaude and then laid in wait before doing the same to her husband Shunn.

Then, according to prosecutors, Reed tried to destroy evidence, buried his victim’s bodies and fled to Mexico with his brother, Tony.

John’s brother, Tony Reed, has already pleaded guilty to helping him escape, and admitted to helping John hide the couple’s bodies in the mountains.