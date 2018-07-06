Body of missing camper found in North Cascades National Park

SEDRO WOOLLEY, Wash. — After a 2 1/2-week search, the body of missing camper Cornelious “Casey” Zippro was found Tuesday in a remote area in the North Cascades National Park, the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

He had last been seen on Saturday, June 16, near his campsite at Colonial Creek. The National Park Service and others launched a search and rescue operation for Zippro, 31, of Seattle.

A body was found Tuesday in a remote area near the campsite on Tuesday and the medical examiner’s office confirmed it was the body of Zippro on Thursday, the sheriff’s office said.

“There were no signs of foul play nor violence at the scene and the death has been determined to be a suicide. The Sheriff’s Office met on July 5th with family members and additional notifications have been made to Mr. Zippro’s family,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.