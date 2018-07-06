75-year-old woman hit, killed by truck in Tumwater

TUMWATER, Wash. — A 75-year-old woman died Friday morning after she was hit by a truck in Tumwater. The crash happened at 11:30 a.m. on Cleveland Avenue.

Tumwater police said the cause of the crash has not yet been determined. Investigators suggested that the male driver may have suffered a medical emergency.

Washington State Patrol was at the scene helping with the investigation. The driver was cooperating with officers.

Cleveland Avenue was closed from Custer Way to Primrose Street.

No further details were immediately given.