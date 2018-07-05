Woman arrested for allegedly damaging up to 30 vehicles in north Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — A woman has been arrested for allegedly damaging as many as 30 vehicles in north Everett on Tuesday night, the Everett Police Department confirmed Thursday night.

The Everett Herald, which first reported the news, said police suspected she used box cutters to randomly slash deep gouges into the cars.

An Everett police spokesman confirmed detectives were investigating the incident in which “upwards of 30 vehicles were damaged” and that officers had booked a woman into jail early Wednesday on a charge of felony malicious mischief in the case. Her bail was set at $2,500.

According to the Everett Herald, one of the victims of the vandalism said an Everett police officer told him in an email that the woman appeared to be either on drugs, in the midst of a mental crisis, or both.

“The amount of damage varies with each car, but the department asks for owners to step forward with any reports,” a police spokesman said.