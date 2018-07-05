Washington Rep. Adam Smith talks “abolish ICE,” Trump, immigration reform

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Calls to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement are getting louder and Washington's representatives are taking the lead.

Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., told Q13 News correspondent Simone Del Rosario that he is working with Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., on a bill to dismantle the agency.

Speaking on the record about ICE and immigration reform, he told Del Rosario that the plan is to break up ICE and reassign its responsibilities to other agencies.

"But the most important thing is to change the policies that are implemented by ICE," Smith said. "There's too much of an emphasis on detention and too much of an emphasis on deportation right now."

In this sit-down interview, Smith also addressed President Donald Trump's calls to Congress to "fix our insane immigration laws."