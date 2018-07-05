Man accused of stealing Walmart trailer, unloading it at home

MISHAWAKA, Ind. – Fortunately, this stolen item wasn’t too hard to spot – police arrested a man accused of stealing a Walmart trailer and parking it in the front yard of a home in Indiana.

Police were called to a home off Grape Road in Mishawaka on Monday morning after someone saw a Walmart trailer parked in the middle of the front yard, WNDU reports. When police arrived they found several people unloading merchandise from the trailer into the home.

Investigators later determined the trailer was actually stolen from a store in Lansing, Illinois. Six people were taken to the police station for questioning. They arrested 42-year-old Josephvon Johnson of Jackson, Tennessee for theft of the trailer.

Walmart workers were dispatched to the home to reclaim the lost inventory. It took them several hours to load the truck back up, according to WNDU. The trailer was carrying a wide variety of items, including candles, bicycles, food and more.

It is unclear at this time how an entire trailer was stolen from Walmart. The case is currently under review by the Saint Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office.