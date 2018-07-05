Katie’s Q13 Weather School visits Kenmore Elementary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENMORE, Wash – Meteorologist Katie Boer recently made the trek to Kenmore Elementary School.

Boer brought all kinds of hands-on science experiments to bring weather to life. She spoke to the class about seasons and the relationship between the sun and the earth–including how many football fields could fit between the sun and the earth. The students couldn't stop laughing when she pulled out her green screen and had one student wear green to demonstrate that you'd disappear if you wore green in front of the green screen.

Boer talked about thunderstorms and why you clear the sound of a clap of thunder and talked about how clouds need to be saturated to experience “rain” using shaving cream and color dye.