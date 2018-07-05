Injured hiker in San Juans rescued by Coast Guard helicopter after cliff fall

SEATTLE (AP) — Officials say a hiker was hoisted by a Coast Guard helicopter crew after she injured her head and back in a fall from a cliff in the San Juan Islands.

The U.S. Coast Guard says the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance on Obstruction Island at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

#USCG aircrew hoisted injured hiker from Obstruction Island, Wash., last night. “Remarkably the crew was able to execute this hoist in extremely challenging conditions while maintaining critical life support to the survivor," said Lt. Jacob Marks, co-pilot, Air Station/SFO PA pic.twitter.com/FGm03Bkfdx — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) July 6, 2018

Helicopter pilot Lt. Jacob Marks says paramedics administered CPR for about 20 minutes before finding the woman’s pulse.

Marks says the woman and a rescue swimmer were hoisted simultaneously so the woman’s breathing could be maintained.

A paramedic was also hoisted so care could continue from aboard the helicopter.

The hiker was transferred at Bellingham International Airport to emergency medical service personnel, who took her a hospital.

The hiker’s current condition wasn’t known.