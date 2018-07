SEATTLE — State Route 99 in south Seattle was shut down in both directions late Thursday night after a fatal one-vehicle crash knocked an overhead sign onto the highway, the Washington State Patrol said.

The fatal crash occurred on northbound SR 99 just south of Cloverdale Street in south Seattle. Southbound SR 99 was closed at the SR 509 interchange.

The State Patrol had no immediate details on the accident.

NB SR 99 north of 14th Ave will be closed for a while. WSP will be investigating a 1 vehicle fatal collision. Detour is set up NB at 14th Ave. SB SR 99 will be closed at the 509 interchange. — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) July 6, 2018

The State Patrol released these photos: