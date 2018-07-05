Death of 23-year-old Everett man in Mukilteo being investigated as a homicide

MUKILTEO, Wash. — The death of a 23-year-old man from Everett is being investigated as a homicide, the Mukilteo Police Department said Thursday.

The man’s body was found Tuesday morning at Beverly Park Road at Pacific Place in Mukilteo.

Police said the medical examiner will release the victim’s identity and cause of death.

“It has been determined that this is an isolated incident and there is no cause for concern to the public,” police said in a news release.

Police made no mention of a suspect or a suspect description.