11-term Rep. Adam Smith on facing progressive newcomer in August primary

SEATTLE -- Washington's primary election is one month away and the Congressional District 9 race is heating up.

Progressive newcomer Sarah Smith is taking on 11-term incumbent Adam Smith to represent the district.

Q13 News Correspondent Simone Del Rosario sat down with Sarah Smith at the end of June.

"I think when you do something for 22 years, no matter what it's going to change your perspective and a lot of these old-guard Democrat guys, they don't know what it's like...to be working class in post-recession America," Sarah Smith said. "Right now, millennials and young people are the largest voting demographic in the nation, we're the largest workforce and we have the fewest voices in Congress."

On the heels of a 10-term Democratic incumbent, Joe Crowley, losing to another progressive newcomer, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Del Rosario sat down with Rep. Adam Smith to discuss his challenger, his vision for his district and his fight to keep his seat for a 12th term.