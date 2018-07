Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A fire erupted at a warehouse on East Marginal Way South in Seattle's southern industrial area, sending a huge plume of black smoke into the air.

"Firefighters have taken a defensive position on a warehouse fire near the 3600 blk of E Marginal Way S," the Seattle Fire Department tweeted.

"No injuries reported," it said.

Seattle PD on the ground tells me they think the fire started in some type of auto shop or salvage yard here. They are not aware of any injuries. Firefighters hard at work trying to put it out #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/gRES3S5uCv — Simone Del Rosario (@SimoneReports) July 5, 2018

Good news for those on the roadways! Police tell me that while streets in immediate surroundings will stay closed for quite a while, all of the main roadways are being opened back up. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/w41tKyPWL9 — Simone Del Rosario (@SimoneReports) July 5, 2018