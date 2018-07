FEDERAL WAY — Two people are dead after a car crash in Federal Way early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on Southwest 320th Street and 10th Avenue Southwest around 2:30 a.m., according to South King Fire.

All lanes were blocked for several streets as police investigate.

SKFR and KCM1 onscene of serious MVA on SW 320th St/10 Ave SW. All lanes closed. #southkingfirek pic.twitter.com/SVEnHecnVz — South King Fire (@Southkingfire) July 4, 2018

Federal Way police are trying to determine the cause of the crash and identify the victims.

This is a developing story and will be updated.