Thousands ‘ooh’ and ‘aah’ through fireworks show on Seattle’s Lake Union

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The Fourth of July fireworks show at Gas Works Park featured everything you could want to enjoy the holiday -- delicious grilled food, fun and games, and music to keep the crowds entertained.

And the thousands of people who waited for the show to start were not disappointed.

Tammy Hammrich was sitting in her chair since 7:15 a.m. Wednesday in order to have a good spot for the 10:20 p.m. show to start.

"I come out almost every other year," she said. "Back when I was growing up, we were able to light them up. We had a lot of the really loud ones, my brothers did."

But now that fireworks are illegal in Seattle city limits, Tammy and thousands of others have to get their fireworks fix from city-sanctioned shows.

But just five years ago, someone didn't follow the rules and set off fireworks from the hills and hit a boat here.

"They were like boat on fire, boat on fire," boat owner Scott Swantek said. "And I just ran over there with a couple of fire extinguishers and it didn't work and they kicked us all out of there and the fire department came."

Fourteen boats were destroyed and four others were damaged.

But nothing like that occurred this year.

"I stand for freedom and our military and our American ambulance drivers and our police officers," Tammy said.