Monroe man critically injured in kayaking accident on Skykomish River

GOLD BAR, Wash. — A 27-year-old Monroe man was critically injured in a kayaking accident on the Skykomish River near Gold Bar, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said.

“The man was kayaking when he was caught in rough water about four miles east of Gold Bar,” said Shari Ireton, director of communications for the sheriff’s office. “Two other kayakers were able to reach him after the current carried him out of the dangerous waters and further downstream. A call was made to 911 around 7 p.m. (Tuesday) to report the kaykers had pulled him from the river and were performing CPR.”

Ireton said the man was rushed to Evergreen Hospital in critical condition.