Police asking for help finding missing Bothell man with dementia

BOTHELL, Wash. – Deputies and search and rescue crews were searching Wednesday for a missing Bothell man.

August “Lucky” Herban, 81, disappeared from his home at 807 201st Pl. SE. Tuesday.

Herban has dementia.

The Snohomish County sheriff’s office said it searched the area by ground and air Tuesday, to no avail.

If you see Herban, call 911.