Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATAC, Wash. -- A man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in SeaTac Wednesday night and was rushed to Seattle's Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, the King County Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting occurred in the 16700 block of 31st Avenue South.

"No suspect info at this time," the sheriff's office said.

King County sheriff's major crimes unit is investigating.

No other details were immediately available.