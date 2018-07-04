LIVE UPDATES: Fourth of July takes toll as fires, crashes keep emergency workers busy

SEATTLE – Before noon had even rolled around Wednesday, accidents had claimed at least three lives and crews were blaming fireworks for several fires across Western Washington.
The Fourth of July is one of the busiest days of the year for first responders, and this year is proving to be no different. Check in here throughout the day for updates from across the region.
A 60 year old female was injured this morning after saying a bee flew into the window of her Honda CRV, causing her to lose control and drive off the roadway into a tree off SR 101 at MP 260 west of Sequim. Tows are enroute to the scene; the WB right lane is partially blocked.
— Trooper Chelsea Hodgson (@wspd8pio) July 4, 2018
Drowsy driving is #DistractedDriving. This driver was lucky to avoid injury after falling asleep on SR 20 MP 269 (7 MILE EAST OF TONASKET). Get ample rest before heading out. #BeSafe pic.twitter.com/NQPz27wUZf
— Trooper Brian Moore (@wspd6pio) July 4, 2018
@RentonRFA @tukwilaFFs2088 assisting @SkywayFire on a residential fire in the 12600blk of 74pl S. Smoke from the roof crews are attacking the fire. pic.twitter.com/4b7qxvUjl7
— Skyway Fire (KCFD20) (@SkywayFire) July 4, 2018
Cleared: Brush fire on US 101 northbound at milepost 364 near Evergreen Parkway.
— WSDOT Tacoma Traffic (@wsdot_tacoma) July 4, 2018
After a long rescue, the patient and all crew members are safely off the trail. pic.twitter.com/GIP7ueLHI6
— Eastside Fire (@EastsideFire) July 4, 2018
#happeningnow. #4thOfJuly2018 3rd suspected fireworks fire of the day. ALREADY! pic.twitter.com/tyEMnVC6h0
— East Pierce Fire (@EastPierceFire) July 4, 2018
Brush fire on US 101 northbound at milepost 364 near Evergreen Parkway beginning at 12:17 pm on July 4, 2018 until further notice. One lane is open northbound.
— WSDOT Tacoma Traffic (@wsdot_tacoma) July 4, 2018
#breaking Eastside Fire And Rescue are on their second trail rescue today. Please be safe on the trails and make sure you pack appropriately for the warm weather and conditions. pic.twitter.com/lBiU1gnAWg
— Eastside Fire (@EastsideFire) July 4, 2018
UPDATE: Linemen energized power lines from about the entrance of Timberlakes, east to the intersection of Agate and Pickering Rds. That should bring about 1,000 customers back on line. We're still working on getting power to Timberlakes. estimated time of restoration remains 3 PM
— Mason PUD 3 (@PUD3) July 4, 2018
— WSDOT Tacoma Traffic (@wsdot_tacoma) July 4, 2018
BRUSH FIRE- Your Valley Professional Fire Fighters are currently assisting KCFD 44 with a 2 alarm brush fire 13700 block of Auburn Black Diamond Rd.
— Valley Fire Fighters (@VRFA_Members) July 4, 2018
On US 2 eastbound just west of Fern Bluff Rd there is a collision partially blocking the lane.
— WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) July 4, 2018
We have troopers in the air ✈️ monitoring traffic! #drivesafe pic.twitter.com/oD0gI9uEzb
— Trooper H. Axtman (@wspd7pio) July 4, 2018
#BREAKING Eastside Fire Fighters are on their second trail rescue today. Please be safe on the trails and make sure you pack appropriately for the warm weather.
— Eastside Firefighter (@IAFF2878) July 4, 2018
Collision on SR 16 eastbound, at milepost 8.41 near the Tacoma Narrows Bridge West-End. Beginning at 11:33 am on July 4, 2018 until further notice. The left lane is blocked.
— WSDOT Tacoma Traffic (@wsdot_tacoma) July 4, 2018
Collision on SR 16 eastbound at milepost 7.8 near the Tacoma Narrows Bridge Mid-Span. Beginning at 11:41 am on July 4, 2018 until further notice. The right lane is blocked.
— WSDOT Tacoma Traffic (@wsdot_tacoma) July 4, 2018
Fire this morning in a 3-story apt building 200 block 3rd Ave S, Edmonds, contained to the kitchen of one unit. No injuries. No cause yet. pic.twitter.com/tCRFEBqfNm
— South County Fire (@SouthSnoFire) July 4, 2018
2nd Alarm Brush Fire: Auburn Black Diamond Road, Auburn @KCFD44PIO @ValleyFire @VRFA_Members
— Zone3 Fire Rehab (@Zone3FireRehab) July 4, 2018
— WSDOT Tacoma Traffic (@wsdot_tacoma) July 4, 2018
Auburn Police investigate a fatal crash at D street and 4th street SE involving a bike and a garbage truck. @Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/Q5i7Nbs5za
— Alex (@AlexRubin63) July 4, 2018
Bicyclist dies after collision with garbage truck in Auburn https://t.co/4lU6in53wu pic.twitter.com/NP0oDfpmzS
— #Q13FOX (@Q13FOX) July 4, 2018
11:30 Fireworks from a neighboring property are suspected in starting this grass fire behind a residence in the 2100 blk of N. Pearl. pic.twitter.com/d8PnklVG93
— Centralia Fire/EMS (@RFA_PIO) July 4, 2018
— WSDOT Tacoma Traffic (@wsdot_tacoma) July 4, 2018