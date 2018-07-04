× King County jail staff member involved in downtown Seattle shooting

SEATTLE – One person was hurt in a shooting in downtown Seattle on Wednesday morning involving a staff member at the King County jail.

Seattle police said no officers were hurt in the shooting at 8th and Yesler.

The suspect was sent to Harborview Medical Center for emergency care.

There was no immediate information available on what led up to the shooting or who the suspect is.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.