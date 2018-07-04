× Bicyclist dies after collision with garbage truck in Auburn

AUBURN, Wash. – A bicyclist died after a collision with a Waste Management truck in Auburn on Wednesday morning, Auburn police said.

The man was in his 50s, but police haven’t yet released his identity.

The accident happened around 9:30 a.m. on 4th St. S.E., just east of F St.

Police said the truck was making a turn into an alley, and it appeared the cyclist came from behind the truck, tried to cut in front, and was hit.

“Our hearts are heavy with news of this tragic accident,” Jason Rose, VP for Waste Management-PNW/BC wrote in a statement. “We extend our deepest condolences to those affected, and their families. We are working with the Auburn Police and are grateful to the first responders assisting at the scene.”

Roads were closed in the area for the investigation. There was no immediate word on how long it would take.