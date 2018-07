AUBURN, Wash. — A man in his 30s suffered a severe hand injury and burns to his face Wednesday night after lighting a mortar round in his hand, the Auburn Police Department said.

The man was rushed to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center.

Auburn police said they responded at about 7:30 p.m. to the fireworks injury in the 3700 block of I Street Northeast, along the river bike trail.

No other information was immediately released.