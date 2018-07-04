About 500 people sworn in on 4th of July as new US Citizens in Seattle

SEATTLE, WA – Wednesday, about 500 people from countries across the world became United States citizens at the Independence Day Naturalization Ceremony.

In total, there were people from more than 80 different countries who were sworn in as citizens during the event.

About two dozen of the newly sworn citizens already serve in the United States Military.

“I felt the need deep inside of me to do something more than a regular job,” said Andreea Andrews.

Andrews is a Petty Officer 3rd class for the United States Navy. She has been in the Navy for more than a year.

Wednesday, she was surrounded by hundreds of other people with from countries across the planet with different beliefs, ideas, and religions but who are all connected by three colors: red, white and blue.

“All that America has given me, the way that it transformed me into the person that I am today, the way that it matured me, that it nurtured me, I don’t have any words, more words of gratitude than my humble love inside my heart” she said.

During the ceremony, Governor Jay Inslee and King County Executive Dow Constantine addressed the hundreds.

Across the country each year about 700,000 people become United States citizens.