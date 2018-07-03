× Third fire erupts at a Kingdom Hall Jehovah’s Witnesses church, investigators work to determine if it’s another arson

OLYMPIA – An incredible loss because it is a total loss of a church. When firefighters rushed to the scene overnight Tuesday, flames were shooting through the roof. By the time the flames were gone, the roof was caved in and the inside was even worse.

So all day at the corner of Cain and 22nd drivers did double takes, pedestrians stopped and stared while others couldn’t stop talking about the destruction in front of them.

“That could be our church,” Olympia Resident Karen Sullivan said.

For Larry Sherman it is his church.

“I don’t know if this was arson or accident but it doesn’t really matter it will be rebuilt,” Sherman said.

It will be the second time Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses will be rebuilding their Olympia location. Less than 4 months ago a fire caused thousands of dollars in damages. Tuesday’s fire was worse causing a total loss of the church.

Fire investigators called the fire suspicious.

“We have to determine the cause and origin of the fire first,” Robert Bradley with Olympia Fire Department said.

Olympia police and the ATF are still looking for the suspect from the March fire. A man wearing a shirt with a hoodie over his head was caught on video walking up to the church with what appeared to be jugs. The video then shows the man pouring the substance from the jugs on the Olympia church and flames erupting.

“He was wearing a ski mask kind of thing so I couldn’t see his face,” Sherman said.

Sherman is an elder at the church and says the series of fires are disappointing but it’s not keeping his spirit down.

Investigators are hoping to get to obtain new surveillance images from Tuesday’s blaze to see if the same man from the March incident could be to blame for the latest blaze.

“I can’t imagine somebody having that much hate to reset it,” Sullivan said.

The two fires at the Olympia church are not the only incidents targeting the congregation in the past several months.

Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses also had to clean up their Tumwater location after an arson in March as well.

“It’s an attack on the whole community when you have a fire like this,” Bradley said.

Someone also fired multiple shots into their church in Yelm .

Bullets shattering glass, piercing a chair and multiple walls.

Despite everything the congregation has been through, members say they will get through it all together.

“We all have each other so we come together as a family,” church member Vicki Branum said.

Olympia Police say they detained a man who they spotted around 3 a.m. during the time of the fire. The man was several blocks away on foot and had his face partially covered. Police say the man seemed suspicious so they took him in. As of Tuesday evening that man is not a suspect or even a person of interest. But the man ended up having a DOC warrant for his arrest so he was arrested for the unrelated issue.