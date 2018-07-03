× SR-99 Repaving project: Lane closures start Monday, July 9

Expect some lane closures on SR-99 as crews with the Washington State Department of Transportation start a repaving project.

Officials say the last time this stretch of road was repaved was in 1999.

Starting Monday, July 9, crews will begin repaving both directions of Aurora Avenue between Roy Street near the Seattle Center and North 145th Street.

(Courtesy: WSDOT)

Crews will be removing and replacing old asphalt and replacing about 50 curb ramps on the sidewalk.

Most of the work will take place overnight, but there will be some daytime lane closures. At least one lane will remain open in each direction throughout the project. The closure details are: