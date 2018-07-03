Remember to be respectful with fireworks around veterans, firefighters say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Firefighters in Pierce County reminded revelers to "be considerate" this Fourth of July, saying that some combat veterans may have PTSD triggered by fireworks.

East Pierce Firefighters IAFF Local 3520 posted an image to Facebook Monday.

Lynn Rolf, the director of the Veterans of Foreign Wars National Headquarters told FOX 4 Kansas City that the holiday is one of his favorite. But it's also important to remember it can be triggering for veterans.

"We get caught off guard, first and foremost," Rolf told FOX 4.

Rolf said the holiday can be stressful because of the unknown.

"Like just last night at my lake, I had a couple buddies at the lake that blew off some mortars while I was already in bed, and that kind of got me out of bed real quick," Rolf said. "Instantly, I went back to my last mortar attack in Baghdad. It really instantly transforms you right back to where you were at."

He encouraged those celebrating the holiday to let neighbors know about fireworks ahead of time, and to limit fireworks to Fourth of July only.