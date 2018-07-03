LIVE UPDATES: Traffic piles up as holiday travelers make their escape

Posted 4:51 PM, July 3, 2018, by , Updated at 05:09PM, July 3, 2018

SEATTLE – Officials were predicting one of the worst stretches of traffic of the year for Tuesday afternoon, and it looks like they were correct.

Travelers were experiencing delays running the gamut from annoying to infuriating across the Puget Sound region. The worst areas seemed to be the ferries, with hours-long waits, and the driver from Seattle to Everett – which was at 100 minutes.

Check in here for live updates throughout the commute.:

Dusty Lane July 3, 20185:16 PM

Dusty Lane July 3, 20185:10 PM

Dusty Lane July 3, 20185:09 PM

Dusty Lane July 3, 20185:05 PM

Dusty Lane July 3, 20185:01 PM

Dusty Lane July 3, 20184:57 PM

Dusty Lane July 3, 20184:54 PM

Muk/Clin
– Mukilteo Terminal Wait Time – Three Hours
There is an estimated three hour wait for
drivers departing Mukilteo due to heavy vehicle traffic. Check the Mukilteo Terminal Conditions page for available vehicle space on upcoming
departures. Updates will occur as more information becomes available.

Dusty Lane July 3, 20184:54 PM

Sea/BI
– Seattle Terminal Wait Time – One Hour for Bainbridge
There is an estimated one hour wait for drivers
departing Seattle for Bainbridge due heavy vehicle traffic boarding the
vessels. Vehicle space is FULL for the Seattle 3:50 pm to Bainbridge. The
sailings that follow will be the 4:45 pm, 5:45 pm and 6:30 pm to Bainbridge and
other departures. Check the Seattle Terminal Conditions page for available vehicle space. Updates will
occur as more information becomes available. 

Dusty Lane July 3, 20184:53 PM

Sea/Brem
– Seattle Terminal Wait Time – One Boat Wait for Bremerton
There is a one boat wait for drivers departing
Seattle for Bremerton due to heavy vehicle traffic boarding the vessels.
Vehicle space is LIMITED for the Seattle 4:15 pm to Bremerton. The sailings
that follow are the Seattle 5:30 pm, 6:45 pm and 7:50 pm to Bremerton and other
departures. Check the Seattle Terminal Conditions page for available vehicle space. Updates will
occur as more information becomes available.

Dusty Lane July 3, 20184:53 PM

There is an estimated two hour wait for drivers departing
Fauntleroy due to heavy vehicle traffic boarding the vessels. Updates will
occur as conditions change.

Dusty Lane July 3, 20184:52 PM

Dusty Lane July 3, 20184:51 PM

Dusty Lane July 3, 20184:51 PM