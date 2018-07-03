LIVE UPDATES: Traffic piles up as holiday travelers make their escape

SEATTLE – Officials were predicting one of the worst stretches of traffic of the year for Tuesday afternoon, and it looks like they were correct.
Travelers were experiencing delays running the gamut from annoying to infuriating across the Puget Sound region. The worst areas seemed to be the ferries, with hours-long waits, and the driver from Seattle to Everett – which was at 100 minutes.
Check in here for live updates throughout the commute.:
On the SR 167 southbound on-ramp from Ellingson Rd there is a collision partially blocking the ramp.
ALL CLEAR on NB I-5 at the I-405 interchange in #Lynnwood. The backups is slowlyyyyyyy dissipating, but considering it stretches all the way to Northgate, it's going to be a while for traffic to free-flow again. pic.twitter.com/XBxkSYSmVM
Faunt/Va/SW – Fauntleroy Terminal Wait Time – Two Hours https://t.co/nlNpJ5t82U
SR 104 Hood Canal Bridge closure to vehicles is scheduled at approx. 6:00 pm on 7/3/18, expect up to a 60-minute delay.
Busy PM on several routes. On 7/3 last year, we carried nearly 95,000 customers. Compare that to the July 2017 Tuesday average of 78,000. Ridership on an average Tuesday in January 2017 was just 50,000. Historically, #4thofJuly is much quieter. #4thOfJulyFerryTips pic.twitter.com/GQbBbleXfd
Muk/Clin
– Mukilteo Terminal Wait Time – Three Hours
There is an estimated three hour wait for
drivers departing Mukilteo due to heavy vehicle traffic. Check the Mukilteo Terminal Conditions page for available vehicle space on upcoming
departures. Updates will occur as more information becomes available.
Sea/BI
– Seattle Terminal Wait Time – One Hour for Bainbridge
There is an estimated one hour wait for drivers
departing Seattle for Bainbridge due heavy vehicle traffic boarding the
vessels. Vehicle space is FULL for the Seattle 3:50 pm to Bainbridge. The
sailings that follow will be the 4:45 pm, 5:45 pm and 6:30 pm to Bainbridge and
other departures. Check the Seattle Terminal Conditions page for available vehicle space. Updates will
occur as more information becomes available.
Sea/Brem
– Seattle Terminal Wait Time – One Boat Wait for Bremerton
There is a one boat wait for drivers departing
Seattle for Bremerton due to heavy vehicle traffic boarding the vessels.
Vehicle space is LIMITED for the Seattle 4:15 pm to Bremerton. The sailings
that follow are the Seattle 5:30 pm, 6:45 pm and 7:50 pm to Bremerton and other
departures. Check the Seattle Terminal Conditions page for available vehicle space. Updates will
occur as more information becomes available.
There is an estimated two hour wait for drivers departing
Fauntleroy due to heavy vehicle traffic boarding the vessels. Updates will
occur as conditions change.
UPDATE: Backups from the crash on NB I-5 at the I-405 interchange #Lynnwood are MASSIVE!
Seattle -> Everett has now hit 100 MINUTES! If you need to head north of I-5, use alternate routes! pic.twitter.com/BxZD5AKaOh
On I-5 southbound just north of S 272nd St there is a collision blocking the right lane.
On I-5 northbound at I-405 there is a collision blocking the HOV lane.
