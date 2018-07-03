Fireworks likely caused 2 fires in Tacoma (and they’re illegal there)

TACOMA — Investigators say fireworks likely caused two fires in Tacoma — a house fire and a brush fire.

According to the Tacoma Fire Department, a brush fire started Monday afternoon in the 1000 block of South 28th.

Then after midnight Tuesday, fire damaged a home in the 1900 block of South Yakima Avenue.

“Remember, the personal use of fireworks are prohibited in Tacoma.”

No injuries were reported. Both fires remain under investigation.

