Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall a total loss after 2nd fire in months, Olympia firefighters say

OLYMPIA, Wash. -- Authorities are investigating the second fire in a matter of months at a Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall in Olympia.

The fire started just after 3:00 a.m. at Cain Rd SE and 22nd SE, according to the Olympia Fire Department. Nobody was inside at the time.

Roads near the building were shut down as firefighters investigated. Firefighters said the building was a total loss.

Back in March, the same Kingdom Hall caught fire and investigators believe that was intentionally set.

This morning's fire is still under investigation. The Olympia Fire Department and ATF are also investigating.