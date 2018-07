DARRINGTON, Wash. — One person was killed Tuesday night when a pickup truck and a gasoline tanker collided on State Route 530 east of Darrington and the tanker burst into flames, the Washington State Patrol said.

Trooper Heather Axtman said she wasn’t sure how the accident occurred and that the cause was under investigation.

She did not say if there were any other injuries.

“There is not an explosion risk and no evacuations are needed,” she tweeted.