Tens of thousands of people come to Seattle as Special Olympics USA Games begin

SEATTLE - We saw fierce competition during the first full day of the Special Olympics USA Games on Monday in Seattle.

The Games are the biggest multi-event sporting event in Western Washington in the last 25 years.

About 4,000 athletes and coaches from across the country are in town, along with 70,000 spectators and 15,000 volunteers who gathered to send a message that inclusion matters.

Q13 News’ Matt Lorch sat down Monday with Special Olympics president Matt Shriver and spoke with former Seahawk and Hall of Famer Walter Jones, who is a Special Olympics ambassador.

