× Seattle’s Lake City Way closed due to police activity

SEATTLE — A major road in Seattle was closed to all traffic Monday morning because of police activity in the area.

The Seattle Department of Transportation said around 7:00 a.m. that Lake City Way NE was closed from NE 113th Street to NE 110th Street.

REMINDER: Lake City Way NE is closed to all traffic from NE 113th St to NE 110th St due to @SeattlePD activity. Use alternate routes and avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/vYBxntoXhO — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) July 2, 2018

Traffic was being diverted to Northgate Way. Drivers were asked to take alternate routes.

It was unclear what forced the closure. Seattle police were at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.