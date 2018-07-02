Pastor of Tacoma megachurch dismissed over accusations of inappropriate behavior

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. -- A Tacoma senior pastor has been forced out of his position for allegedly having acted inappropriately to a former employee, a statement from the church says.

For the last 14 years, Pastor Dean Curry led the Life Center Church in Tacoma.

Board officials for the church say they had to dismiss Curry due to a controversy brought up to the national level of the church.

Officials say accusations were bought up to the Northwest District office by a former employee alleging Curry acted physically inappropriately to her.

This complaint was brought directly to the district office and not the Life Center Church, board officials say.

Life Center Church board officials say they requested a thorough investigation into the claims, but instead say district officials recommended Curry be dismissed as an ordained minister. Because of this, board officials said they were forced to remove Curry from his role.

Life Center Church board officials say they are concerned about the thoroughness of the investigation the officers performed from the Northwest District office.

However, they say they must submit to their governing authority and remove Curry.

Officials with the Northwest District say they performed a thorough investigation into the allegations, which involved testimony of two or more witnesses. They say this information is what led to the dismissal of Curry.

According to The News Tribune, Curry denied the allegations against him during a speech Sunday to church members, and said he had been "falsely and wrongly accused."